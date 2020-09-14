Prep volleyball
Standings Through Sept. 12
Eastern AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Billings West
|2-0
|2-0
|Great Falls CMR
|2-0
|2-0
|Bozeman
|1-1
|1-1
|Great Falls
|1-1
|1-1
|Billings Senior
|1-1
|1-1
|Billings Skyview
|1-1
|1-1
|Belgrade
|0-2
|0-2
|Bozeman Gallatin
|0-2
|0-2
Western AA
|Conf.
|Overall
|Helena Capital
|2-0
|2-0
|Helena
|2-0
|2-0
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-0
|2-0
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-1
|1-1
|Missoula Big Sky
|1-1
|1-1
|Butte
|0-2
|0-2
|Kalispell Flathead
|0-2
|0-2
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-2
|0-2
4B
|Conf.
|Overall
|Joliet
|3-0
|3-0
|Huntley Project
|2-1
|3-1
|Shepherd
|2-1
|3-3
|Roundup
|2-2
|2-2
|Red Lodge
|0-2
|2-3
|Columbus
|0-3
|0-5
1C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Plentywood
|4-0
|6-0
|Savage
|2-0
|4-1
|Culbertson
|1-0
|2-0
|Westby-Grenora
|1-0
|2-3
|Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
|2-1
|5-1
|Richey-Lambert
|2-1
|4-2
|Froid-Lake
|1-1
|4-1
|Nashua
|0-0
|1-0
|Fairview
|0-1
|1-2
|Scobey
|0-3
|0-3
|Bainville
|0-3
|0-6
|Lustre Christian
|0-3
|0-3
12C
|Conf.
|Overall
|Lone Peak
|4-0
|4-0
|Manhattan Christian
|3-0
|3-0
|Gardiner
|2-0
|2-0
|Shields Valley
|4-1
|4-1
|Ennis
|2-2
|2-2
|Harrison-Willow Creek
|2-2
|2-2
|Lima
|2-2
|2-2
|White Sulphur Springs
|2-2
|2-2
|Sheridan
|1-4
|1-4
|West Yellowstone
|0-4
|0-4
|Twin Bridges
|0-5
|0-5
