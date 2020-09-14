Prep football

Standings Through Sept. 12

Southern C (8-Man)

 Conf.Overall
Joliet 2-0 3-0 
Absarokee 1-0 1-1 
Park City 1-0 1-1 
Sheridan 1-1 2-1 
Twin Bridges 1-1 2-1 
Ennis0-2 0-3 
Lone Peak 0-2 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northern C (A)

 Conf.Overall
Belt 2-0 3-0 
Fort Benton 2-0 3-0 
Cascade 1-1 2-1 
Rocky Boy 1-1 1-1 
Great Falls Central0-2 0-3 
Choteau 0-2 0-3 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northern C (B)

 Conf.Overall
Shelby 2-0 2-1 
Simms 1-1 2-1 
Chinook 0-1 1-1 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0-0 0-1 
Hays-Lodgepole 0-1 0-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

