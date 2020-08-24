Billings Invitational
Boys
at Lake Hills
Team scores: Billings Central 312, Laurel 313, Billings Skyview 327, Billings West 329, Billings Senior 331, Great Falls CMR 333, Bozeman 334, Gallatin 338, Billings West JV 365, Belgrade 369, Great Falls 372, Sidney 373, Billings Central JV 383, Billings Senior JV 412, Billings Skyview JV 430.
Top 15 individuals: Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 70; Ramey Lloyd, Gallatin, 72; Reese Jensen, Central, 73; Fox Weymouth, CMR, 75; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 76; Nick Pasquarello, Central, 76; Tye Boone, Skyview, 77; Treyden Haber, West, 78; Mitchell Fogelsong, West, 78; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 78; Reece Mayala, Senior, 79; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 79; Trenton Olson, Great Falls, 79; Bryant Rivenbank, Bozeman, 79; Jacob Brandon, Bozeman, 80; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 80; Luke Breum, Senior JV, 80.
Girls
at Yegen
Team scores: Bozeman 305, Laurel 309, Billings West 314, Gallatin 347, Billings Skyview 352, Billings West JV 376, Sidney 379, Great Falls CMR 388.
Top 15 individuals: Kenzie Walsh, Billings Senior, 69; Sami Yates, Bozeman, 71; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 72; Cooper Knarr, Bozeman, 74; Francis Ceartain, Bozeman, 75; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 75; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 76; Kadence Fischer, West, 77; Halle Vandersloot, Gallatin, 77; Barbara McGregor, West, 78; Cierra Sundheim, Skyview, 78; Meilyn Armstrong, Skyview, 78; Annika Brocklebank, West, 79; Bella Johnson, West, 80; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 80.
