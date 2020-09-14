Miles City Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Billings Central 324, Laurel 385, Miles City 398.

Top 10 individuals: Malachi Stewart, Central, 79; Conor Walsh, Central, 79; Reese Jensen, Central, 83; Nick Pasquarello, Central, 83; Ryder lee, MC, 88; Will Tipton, Central, 92; Brady Kittelman, Lockwood, 92; Wyatt Tschacher, Laurel, 92; Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 93; Kaden Harding, MC, 93.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 430, Miles City 460, Billings Central 530.

Top 10 individuals: Karsyn Swigart, MC, 87; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 94; Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 96; Cadence Blankenship, MC, 98; Kenzie Bender, Central, 104; Aylssa Robertus, Laurel, 108; Madisen Harada, Laurel, 114; Jacey Spitzer, Laurel, 114; Lliana Milburn, Central, 123; Kendall Lange, MC, 135.

