Rodeo
Northern Rodeo Association
Wibaux
Bareback: Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 152/2 $423; Garrett Goggin, Otter, 63/1, $317.
Saddle bronc: Alan Gobert, Browning, 83, $727; Rhett Fanning, Martin, 74, $545; Jake Tescher, Medora, 73, $363; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 71, $182.
Bull riding: Brody Hasenack, Jackson, 89, $672; Cole Wagner, Valier, 82, $504; Riley Barg, Lewisville, 78, $336; Casey Fredricks, Busby, 72, $168.
Steer wrestling: Clay Johnson, Manhattan, 4.7, $699; Jake Wang, Baker, 5.0, $524; Colbey Steeke, Rhame, 6.4, $350; Brennan Graham, Baker, 8.4, $175.
Tie-down roping: George Marcenko, Havre, 8.5, $923; Jese Medearis, Belgrade, 8.7, $706; Jory Boote, Binford, 9.1, $543; Jason Vohs, Dickinson, 9.6, $353; Blake Eggl, Minot, 10.1, $190.
Team roping: Rope Three Irons/Clay Gunshows, Lodge Grass, 5.5, $696; David Madison/Kaiden White Bear, Wolf Point, 6.2, $532; Tate Olson/Wyatt O'Neil, Glendive, 8.3, $409; Tanner Anderson/Chris Barthelmess, Malta, 9.0. $266; Will Griffel/Jeff Griffel, Park City, $143.
Barrel racing: Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 17.23, $747; Bella Fossum, Billings, 17.97, $618; Terri Kaye Kirkland, Billings, 18.05, $489; Lindsey Horner, Dawson, 18.15, $361; Jenna Humble, Mud Butte, 18.28, $232; Nikki Brandt, Granville, 18.34, $129.
Breakaway: Jessica Magilke, Solen, 1.9, $727; Lacey Hewit, Whitewood, 2.6, $602; Kelli Knight, Beach, 2.8, $476; Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, 2.9, $351; Codi Sebastian, Dickinson, 3.4, $226; Torrie Eiker, Glendive, 3.5, $63; Sammy Jo Bird, Cut Bank, 3.5, $63.
Junior barrels: Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 18.65, $160; Willow Vohs, Dickinson, 18.81, $100; Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, 18.81, $100; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 19.81, $40.
Junior breakaway: Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 3.3, $122.
Senior men's breakaway: Shawn Knight, Beula, 3.0, $208; Neil Engesse4r, Spearfish, 13.5, $156.
