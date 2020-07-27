NRA Eureka

Bareback: J2 Bridges, Dillon, 80, $783; Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River, 75, $599; RyLee Heath, Okanogan, 74, $461; Garrett Goggins, Otter, 64, $299.

Saddle bronc: Tanner Hollenback, Dillon, 85, $1,023; LeRoy Eash, Fortine, 79, $782; Josh Davison, Miles City, 77, $602; Shane Bird Rattler, Browning, 76, $301; Charles Lytle, Arlee, 76, $301.

Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 78, $999.

Steer wrestling: Timmy Sparing, Helena, 4.2, $1,023; Ty Everson, East Helena, 4.3, $692; Austin Whitehouse, Helena, 4.3, $692; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 5.0, $391; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 5.3, $211.

Tie-down roping: Coltin Rauch, Kalispell, 9.6, $1,199; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 10.2, $993; Chad Johnson, Cut Bank, 11.2, $786; Cole Dunagan, Whitehall, 11.3, $579; George Marcenko, Havre, 11.5, $372; JC Lawrence, Ashland, 12.3, $207.

Team roping: Delon Parker-Matt Robertson, 5.2, $895; Chance Paradis-Rich Carpenter, 5.7, $684; Cody Tew-Zachary Schweigert, 6.4, $526; Jace Bishop-Shayne Bishop, 8.7, $342; Ben Ayre-Bill Ayre, 9.3, $184.

Ladies barrel racing: Linsay Kruse, Fromberg, 15.75, $1,296; Paige Palin, Corvallis, 15.81, $1,065; Amber Pulst, Livingston, 15.97, $833; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 16.00, $602; Casey Wagner, Park City, 16.01, $370; Milee Dailey, Pray, 16.08, $231; Nancy Ward, Philipsburg, 16.09, $139; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 16.10, $46; Abby Knight, Charlo, 16.10, $46.

Ladies breakaway: Leanne Johnson, Cut Bank, 2.7, $1,127; Stephanie Rollins, Great Falls, 2.7, $1,127; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.8, $795; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 2.9, $464; Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, 2.9, $464; Brittany Martin, Livingston, 3.2, $147; Morgan Tucker, Clinton, 3.2, $147; Kassidy Williamson, Valier, 3.2, $147.

Junior barrel racing: Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, 16.24, $298; Kierra Hougen, Melstone, 16.35, $223; Hailey Berger, Helena, 16.42, $149; Maci DeHaan, Belgrade, 16.45, $74.

Junior breakaway roping: Walker Story, Dillon, 3.5, $311; Ryle Lytle, Ronan, 3.7, $233; Blaise Bolich, Belgrade, 4.3, $156; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 6.5, $78.

Tags

Load comments