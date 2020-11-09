Volleyball honors teams
5B
All-state: Grace Alexander, senior, Jefferson; Trinity Wilson, sophomore, Townsend; Cayli Chapman, junior, Manhattan.
First team all-conference: Grace Alexander, senior, Jefferson; Trinity Wilson, sophomore, Townsend; Cayli Chapman, junior, Manhattan; Meagan Johnson, senior, Whitehall; Dakota Edmisten, junior, Jefferson; Oliviah Westervelt, junior, Manhattan; Alleigh Burdick, senior, Townsend.
Second team all-conference: Becca Payne, senior, Townsend; Kendra Klapan, senior, Whitehall; Alyssa Bosart, junior, Big Timber; Rachel Van Blaricom, junior, Jefferson; Emily Bird, freshman, Townsend; Brynna Wolfe, junior, Whitehall; Addi Pestel, sophomore, Three Forks.
2B
All-state: Rachelle Glaser, senior, Glasgow; Abrianna Nielsen, junior, Glasgow; Erica Smith, senior, Malta.
First team all-conference: J'Elle Garfield, sophomore, Wolf Point; Rachelle Glaser, senior, Glasgow; Alaynee Hawley, senior, Harlem; Justine Lamb, junior, Malta; Abrianna Nielson, junior, Glasgow; Jewel Olson, senior, Wolf Point; Erica Smith, senior, Malta.
Second team all-conference: Abby Engstrom, junior, Glasgow; Tyann Graham, junior, Glasgow; Sierra Hamilton, freshman, Wolf Point; Demi Kegley, senior, Wolf Point; Allison Kunze, sophomore, Malta; Riley Noser, senior, Glasgow; Macey Stump, senior, Poplar.
