Youth basketball
MCC Cowtown Classic
The competition is set for March 18-19, 2023 at Miles Community College. There will be boys and girls divisions, with teams of fifth through eighth graders competing. There is a $250 entry fee. Entries accepted beginning on Jan. 1. To register go to bit.ly/MCCCowtownClassic
The deadline to enter is March 13. There will be a 10-team limit per age division.
For more information, call Chase Tait at 406-874-6213 or email taitc@milescc.edu
