Golf

Hilands

Men's Finale Scramble

Results: 1, Graham Scott/Mark Model/John Blades/Craig Diefenderfer 60; 1, Ryan Venable/TJ Umemoto/Jim Espy/Bob Blackford 60; 3, Todd Dundas/Scott Twito/Rich Hageman/C.W. Lo 61; 4, Ryan Truscott/Cote Mangel/Mark hunt/Steve Diefenderfer 62.

