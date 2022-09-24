Golf
Hilands
Men's Finale Scramble
Results: 1, Graham Scott/Mark Model/John Blades/Craig Diefenderfer 60; 1, Ryan Venable/TJ Umemoto/Jim Espy/Bob Blackford 60; 3, Todd Dundas/Scott Twito/Rich Hageman/C.W. Lo 61; 4, Ryan Truscott/Cote Mangel/Mark hunt/Steve Diefenderfer 62.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.