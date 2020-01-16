Basketball
City rec
Men's: Commercial Risk Managers 48, Old Bears 34. Men's Rec c3: 4 Seasons Real Estate 98, Grandstand Casino/Seahorse Gaming 75; Hoffman Angus/Web 67, Juros Pharmacy 51. Men's Rec a/b1: Hamman Law 2, One Hit Wonders 0. Men's Rec Medicine Crow: Lithia 102, Tire Rama 56; Black Lodge Renegades 86, Project Mayhem 72; DOWL 44, ServPro of Billings 36.
Bowling
700 series
Fireside: Nathan Marston, 216-277-236-729, Pioneer men's, 207 avg.
Fireside: Kyle Wyckoff, 258-226-242-726, Pioneer men's, 243 avg.
Fireside: Chris Buckner, 235-226-279-740, Fireball, 201 avg.
Fireside: Brad Muri, 258-213-256-727, Fireball, 219 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.