Basketball

City rec

Men's: Commercial Risk Managers 48, Old Bears 34. Men's Rec c3: 4 Seasons Real Estate 98, Grandstand Casino/Seahorse Gaming 75; Hoffman Angus/Web 67, Juros Pharmacy 51. Men's Rec a/b1: Hamman Law 2, One Hit Wonders 0. Men's Rec Medicine Crow: Lithia 102, Tire Rama 56; Black Lodge Renegades 86, Project Mayhem 72; DOWL 44, ServPro of Billings 36.

Bowling

700 series

Fireside: Nathan Marston, 216-277-236-729, Pioneer men's, 207 avg.

Fireside: Kyle Wyckoff, 258-226-242-726, Pioneer men's, 243 avg.

Fireside: Chris Buckner, 235-226-279-740, Fireball, 201 avg.

Fireside: Brad Muri, 258-213-256-727, Fireball, 219 avg.

