Golf
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 10, Pat Pitt; 11, Shirley Ebert; 13, Bonnie Haman; 14, Dodie Clapper; 15, Kathy Weber; 17, Susan Johnson; 18, Cindy Quade.
Low putts: Shirley Ebert and Mary Sue Engel, 15
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Low putts: Flight 1, Elizabeth Halverson 34, Susie Kemmis 34, Donna Durham 34. Flight 2, Linda Clawson 32, Jennie Typanski 33, Bonnie Dean 33. Flight 3, Ginger Nelson 33, Linda Baugh 37.
Flags: 1, Pam Heringer; 6, Liz Halverson, 8, Terese Murray; 11, Susie Kemmis; 15, Patty McLean; 17, Kathy Olson.
Yegen
Morning Ladies League
Odd Holes Out: 1st Flight: Lisa Reimer 23, Barb Lawson 24, Deb Wright 25; 2nd Flight: Darcy Conway 23, Jo Ausk 26, Jackie Rose 28; 3rd Flight: Karen Smith 28, Linda Capser 28, Wynn Pippin 29; 4th Flight: Carol Simmons 29, Carol Gilham 30, Joyce Ramseier 30, Debbie Painter 30; 5th Flight: Patty Fekety 30, Judy Reid 31, Barb Junnila 32, Alice Lahren 32.
Tuesday Evening Ladies
Flags: Rose Crowley, Shae Nielsen, Melanie Neinaber, Mary Walks Over Ice, Natalie Heinzeroth, Schult Schultz, Mary Harris, Jenn Hewett, Barb Lawson.
Eaglerock
Senior League
Orange Ball, 3 net scores: Dan Tryan, Greg Charnesky, Frank Preshern, Don Charpentier 203; Wally Holter, Mike Joyce, Doug Green, Ken Haag 204; Tom Feeley, Joe Barbero, Bill Poore, Parris Atherton 205; Allen Krum, Joel Leite, Jerry Rivinius, Chuck Morgan, Pat Joyce 212; Todd Rose, Dale Nagel, Mike Quade, Dick Dye 213.
Hilands
Men’s Fun Night
Low Net: Ray Scozzari 34, Mike Hansen 35, John Ross 36, Jake Korell 37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.