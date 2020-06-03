Golf
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
Bear Creek
1 Ball Par 5’s, 2 Ball Par 4’s, 3 Ball Par 3’s: 1 (scorecard winners), Walter Degnan, Todd Baugh, Patrick Burton, Jay Atwell -12; 2, Kevin Brewer, James Jones, Fred Kazmierski, David Larsen, Steven Duganz -12.
Yegen
Seniors
Orange Ball: 1, Jim Doll, Bill Comstock, Ray Schuld, John Diekhans 121; 2, Dennis Osborne, Pete Conway, Ralph Snyder, Jim Hatten 123; 3, David Reda, West Stahl, Dan Bergstrom, blind draw, 124; 4, Tom Eldredge, Steve Hellenthal, Dave Cantrell, Jim Rostron (playoff), 126; 5, Lane Syder, George Allen, Lyle Gabrian, Roy Schmidt (playoff), 126; 6, Richard Steiner, David Pope, John Johnson, Tim Schug 126; 7, Bob Turnquist, Rick Lenhardt, Doug Green, Sandy MacDonald 127.
Lake Hills
Low Gross/Low Net Individual Tournament: A Flight, Low Gross: Tie, Rich Lorenz, Ron Burke. Low Net: Tom Cushing. 2nd Low Net: Bob Holladay. B Flight, Low Gross: Tie, Rod Kessler, Ralph Blee. Low Net: Mike Sullivan. 2nd Low Net: Tie, John Alberta, Jim Kern, Joe Barbero. C Flight, Low Gross: Howard Sumner. Low Net: Tie, Mike Zabroki, Pat Joyce, John Cannon, Robert Marshall. D Flight, Low Gross: Tie, Marv Jochems, Del Hayter. Low Net: Rick Stabio. 2nd Low Net: Tie, Paul Mock, Gene Fisher, Gary Amundsen.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Dice Shamble: 1, Ben Graves, Chet Birkeland, Larry Larson, Craig Swenson 59; 2, Jim Anderson, C.W. Lo, David Prewitt, Dave Kinnard 63; 3, Mike Hansen, Rich Hageman, Jerry Hanson, Art Geiger 64.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
A/D, B/C Alternate Shot: 1, Dennis Newell, Pete Peterson, Dick Montague, Al Pehler 171; 2, Scott Dickinson, Rick Ward, Joseph Meyer, Ken Haag 173; 3, Bob Riehl, Leroy Uffelman, Dan Saunders, Don Charpentier 175; 4, Jerry Olson, Cliff Pickens, Jerald Schimetz, Patrick Sherman 175; 5, Steve Staebler, Don Messeberg, Fred Montgomery, Jim Rex 177.
Par 3
Field Shots: Flight 1, Rebecca Hagen 29, Penny Sipes 31, Lisa Forsberg 32, Mona Bailey 36, Nancy Schieno 37, Irene Kawane 37. Flight 2, Tammie Hoelle 36, Diane Cochran 40, Jeanne Astle 41, Carol Jensen 43, Elvira Wilcox 44, Joyce Pulley 44. Flight 3, Vicki Bell 38, Donna Newell 41, Joyce Ramseier 44, Carolyn Collis 44, Jean Becker 46, Barb Herda 47. Flight 4, Marlene Wagner 46, Joanne Dodd 51, Dez Wyman 51, Margaret Solheim 54, Sharon Feeley 58, Janet Cook 62.
