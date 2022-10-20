Golf

Pryor Creek

Senior men's league

Shamble

Results: 1, 203, Steve Staebler/Clint MacIntyre/James Pickens/Jim Herold; 2, 204, Bruce Grendahl/Martin Rukstad/Ed Allen/Roger Kesler; 3, 206, Ray Koschel/Keith Beartusk/Fred Montgomery/Duane Hansen; 4, 208. S/C, Ned Johnerson/Ed Barry/Joel Leite/Ron Lassiter; 5, 208, Bob Oostermeyer/Keith Carpenter/Rick Rogers/Dick Montague.

