Golf
Pryor Creek
Senior men's league
Shamble
Results: 1, 203, Steve Staebler/Clint MacIntyre/James Pickens/Jim Herold; 2, 204, Bruce Grendahl/Martin Rukstad/Ed Allen/Roger Kesler; 3, 206, Ray Koschel/Keith Beartusk/Fred Montgomery/Duane Hansen; 4, 208. S/C, Ned Johnerson/Ed Barry/Joel Leite/Ron Lassiter; 5, 208, Bob Oostermeyer/Keith Carpenter/Rick Rogers/Dick Montague.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.