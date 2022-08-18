Golf

Yegen

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub

Thursday

Results: 1, 116, Rocky Roberts/Gary Pollock/Joe Nickisch/ Bob Ulrich; 2, 122, Gary Elenburg/Bill Lackman/Dale Nagel/Tom Maurer; 3, 125, S/C, Denny Marek/BD Ron Engelhardt/Mike Joyce/ Dave Scott; 4, 125, Dale Mack/Marc Lackman/Ron Pearson/Don Charpentier.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup

Thursday matches

Milt Strong 2 & 1 over George Zorzakis

Dave Williams 2 & 1 over Rod Kessler

Randy Holm 4 & 3 over Dan Tryan

Glenn Hageman 1 Up over Bob Nisbet

Jim Keeling 3 & 2 over Gary Ugrin

Stan Kondracki 5 & 4 over Bob Holloway

Rob McDonald 3 & 2 over Bob Frank

Pat Petrino 4 & 3 over Gary Pearsall

Larry Brensdal 2 & 1 over Ted Cerise

Mike Quade 4 & 3 over Larry Laughery

Ralph Blee 2 & 1 over Jack Wahl

Jerry Kahler 3 & 2 over Mark Sprattler

Del Hayter Even with Howard Sumner

Rober Marshall 6 & 5 over Paul Mock

Phil Pugrud 3 & 2 over Scott Anderson

Slowpitch softball

Men

State tournaments

C Division championship: The Mill 15, City Bar 9

D Division championship: Purple Haze 14, Hammer Strength 13

E Division championship: Exit 96 Shine 9, Grand Stand 8

