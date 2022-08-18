Golf
Yegen
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Thursday
Results: 1, 116, Rocky Roberts/Gary Pollock/Joe Nickisch/ Bob Ulrich; 2, 122, Gary Elenburg/Bill Lackman/Dale Nagel/Tom Maurer; 3, 125, S/C, Denny Marek/BD Ron Engelhardt/Mike Joyce/ Dave Scott; 4, 125, Dale Mack/Marc Lackman/Ron Pearson/Don Charpentier.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Thursday matches
Milt Strong 2 & 1 over George Zorzakis
Dave Williams 2 & 1 over Rod Kessler
Randy Holm 4 & 3 over Dan Tryan
Glenn Hageman 1 Up over Bob Nisbet
Jim Keeling 3 & 2 over Gary Ugrin
Stan Kondracki 5 & 4 over Bob Holloway
Rob McDonald 3 & 2 over Bob Frank
Pat Petrino 4 & 3 over Gary Pearsall
Larry Brensdal 2 & 1 over Ted Cerise
Mike Quade 4 & 3 over Larry Laughery
Ralph Blee 2 & 1 over Jack Wahl
Jerry Kahler 3 & 2 over Mark Sprattler
Del Hayter Even with Howard Sumner
Rober Marshall 6 & 5 over Paul Mock
Phil Pugrud 3 & 2 over Scott Anderson
Slowpitch softball
Men
State tournaments
C Division championship: The Mill 15, City Bar 9
D Division championship: Purple Haze 14, Hammer Strength 13
E Division championship: Exit 96 Shine 9, Grand Stand 8
