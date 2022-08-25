Golf
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors Championship
Low Gross Champion: Mike Holtz 149; Low Net Champion: Jerry Black 131; Player of the Year: Lew Gundlach
A Flight: Mike Holtz, Dale Mack, David Reda, Chuck Smith; B Flight: Wally Holter, Ed Butler, Kenny Wilbert; C Flight: Ted Rist, Mark Lemm, Ron Bailey; D Flight: Russ Riesinger, Wade Freiboth, Wayne Everson; E Flight: Lew Gundlach, Ron Syens, Dave Bofto, Ray Schuld; F Flight: Chuck Willkom, Bob Schuler, Harvey Tripple, Ralph Snodgrass; G Flight: Gordon Krumheuer, Dave Cantrell, Terry Ackerman; H Flight: Jerry Black, Dennis Scherer, David Hilde; I Flight: Greg Smith, Frank Wittenberg, Gary Young; J Flight: Blaine Weston, Don Stewart, John Schafer; K Flight: Paul Painter, Dennis McLuskie, Sam Deckert.
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Individual matches
at Lake Hills
Bill Laurent Even with Milt Strong
Glenn Hageman 4 & 2 over Stan Kondracki
Randy Holm 3 & 2 over Bob Holloway
Mike Sullivan 4 & 3 over Bob Nisbet
Dan Tryan 1 UP over Jim Keeling
Gary Ugrin 4 & 3 over Rod Kessler
Jim Brown 2 & 1 over Dave Williams
Tom Schillinger 3 & 2 over Ted Cerise
Rob McDonald 5 & 4 over Si Simonsen
Ralph Blee 2 & 1 over Bob Frank
Garth Quade 2 & 1 over Gary Doll
Scott Anderson 5 & 4 over Terry Laughery
Steve Wimpfheimer 4 & 3 over Mike Quade
Ron Pearson 6 & 5 over Jack Wahl
Mark Sprattler 2 & 1 over Del Hayter
Robert Marshall Forfeit
Pat Joyce 6 & 5 over Terry Lane
Par 3
Senior Men's Flag Day: 1. Bill Axtell; 2. Fred Faber; 3. Jim Norris; 4. Chuck Morgan; 5-11-12. Bill Botnen; 6. Jim Sadowski; 7. John Mota; 8. Riley Goggins; 9-17. Jerry Narum; 10. Lowell Dunlop; 13. Daryl Stricker; 14. Walt Davidson; 15. Dick Wesnick; 16-18. Eddie Sandoval.
United States Strongman
Third Annual Montana's Strongest Man and Woman Championship
The event is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Wilson's Iron Barn Gym, located at 1105 First Ave. N. in Billings.
Strongman events contested will be: Wagon Wheel Deadlift, Keg Over Bar, Yoke Run, Sandbag Toss, Atlas Stone Over Bar.
Competitors are from Montana and Wyoming. There will be several weight classes and levels for both men and women.
Winners will be determined by time and repetition. Trophies and prizes will be handed out to the women and men in each skill/weight category to determine this year's strongest woman and man in Montana.
