Golf

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors Championship

Low Gross Champion: Mike Holtz 149; Low Net Champion: Jerry Black 131; Player of the Year: Lew Gundlach

A Flight: Mike Holtz, Dale Mack, David Reda, Chuck Smith; B Flight: Wally Holter, Ed Butler, Kenny Wilbert; C Flight: Ted Rist, Mark Lemm, Ron Bailey; D Flight: Russ Riesinger, Wade Freiboth, Wayne Everson; E Flight: Lew Gundlach, Ron Syens, Dave Bofto, Ray Schuld; F Flight: Chuck Willkom, Bob Schuler, Harvey Tripple, Ralph Snodgrass; G Flight: Gordon Krumheuer, Dave Cantrell, Terry Ackerman; H Flight: Jerry Black, Dennis Scherer, David Hilde; I Flight: Greg Smith, Frank Wittenberg, Gary Young; J Flight: Blaine Weston, Don Stewart, John Schafer; K Flight: Paul Painter, Dennis McLuskie, Sam Deckert.

Yellowstone Senior Cup

Individual matches

at Lake Hills

Bill Laurent Even with Milt Strong

Glenn Hageman 4 & 2 over Stan Kondracki

Randy Holm 3 & 2 over Bob Holloway

Mike Sullivan 4 & 3 over Bob Nisbet

Dan Tryan 1 UP over Jim Keeling

Gary Ugrin 4 & 3 over Rod Kessler

Jim Brown 2 & 1 over Dave Williams

Tom Schillinger 3 & 2 over Ted Cerise

Rob McDonald 5 & 4 over Si Simonsen

Ralph Blee 2 & 1 over Bob Frank

Garth Quade 2 & 1 over Gary Doll

Scott Anderson 5 & 4 over Terry Laughery

Steve Wimpfheimer 4 & 3 over Mike Quade

Ron Pearson 6 & 5 over Jack Wahl

Mark Sprattler 2 & 1 over Del Hayter

Robert Marshall Forfeit

Pat Joyce 6 & 5 over Terry Lane

Par 3

Senior Men's Flag Day: 1. Bill Axtell; 2. Fred Faber; 3. Jim Norris; 4. Chuck Morgan; 5-11-12. Bill Botnen; 6. Jim Sadowski; 7. John Mota; 8. Riley Goggins; 9-17. Jerry Narum; 10. Lowell Dunlop; 13. Daryl Stricker; 14. Walt Davidson; 15. Dick Wesnick; 16-18. Eddie Sandoval.

United States Strongman 

Third Annual Montana's Strongest Man and Woman Championship

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Wilson's Iron Barn Gym, located at 1105 First Ave. N. in Billings.

Strongman events contested will be: Wagon Wheel Deadlift, Keg Over Bar, Yoke Run, Sandbag Toss, Atlas Stone Over Bar.

Competitors are from Montana and Wyoming. There will be several weight classes and levels for both men and women.

Winners will be determined by time and repetition. Trophies and prizes will be handed out to the women and men in each skill/weight category to determine this year's strongest woman and man in Montana.

