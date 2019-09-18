Bowling
700 series
Sunset: Ron Engelhardt, 254-265-214-733, Wed. Metro League.
Golf
Yellowstone
Seniors: Brad Jensen 69, Steve Duganz 71, Jay Atwell 71.
Hilands
Seniors: Jim Pickens-Jake Korell-Jerry Wolf-David Prewitt 31, Jim Anderson-CW Lo-Jim Koessler-Merideth Reiter 34, Dan Dernbach-Rich Hageman-Art Geiger-Dwight Mackay 35.
Pryor Creek
Seniors: Steve Staebler-Wayne Bauer-Jim Peters-Cliff Amundsen 163, Jim Moody-Ron Carlson-Jim Lee-Wally Sims 168, Dave Scott-Rick Ward-Mark Redding-Dick Dye 169, Ace Barcus-Ed Barry-Rick Hobbs-Harvey Susott 170, Doug Wilson-Bob Riehl-Joel Leite-Harold Rickman 170.
Flags; 2 Kim Carlson, 5 Bruce Grendahl, 12 John Felicioni, 15 Bruce Rost, 18 Bob Riehl.
Johnie Walker Cup Finals: Flight A, Ace Barcus 124.5, Ned Johnerson 114, Riley Goggins 112.5. Flight B, Dan Vogt 127.5, Cliff Pickens 120, Dave Malek 105. Flight C, Paul Hart 115.5, Wayne Bauer 97.5, Randy Perry 97.5. Flight D, Wally Sims 130.5, Harvey Susott 126, Pat Sherman 123.
