Golf

Laurel

Club Championship

Men’s Division

Flight 1: 1, Nate Bailey 68; 2, Paul O'Neil 69; 3, John Galt 72; 4, Garrett Woodin 73.

Flight 2: 1, Jim O'Neil 80; 1, Tom Gruel 80; 3, Brad Cayko 82; 4, Mike Fauth 86.

Flight 3: 1, Tim Casey 84; 2, Tim Keating 85; 3, Mark Hilario 89.

Senior Division

Flight 1: 1, Terry Caekaert 75; 2, Alex Anderson 76; 3, Vince Winterhalter 78.

Flight 2: 1, Rob Engh 77; 2, Bill Tiefenthaler 80; 3, Ted Lewis 91.

Super Senior Division

Flight 1: 1, Tom Buller 76; 2, Denny Marek 77; 3, Rick Smith 78.

Flight 2: 1, Marc Lackman 82; 2, Gary Dick 87; 2, John McMurray 87.

Ladies Division

Flight 1: 1, Morgan O'Neil 77; 2, Ashley Cortez 79; 3, Tracey Michael 88.

Flight 2: 1, Julie Fauth 90 2, Jennie Waggoner 91; 3, Lisa Reimer 93.

Flight 3: 1, Linda Weidler 105; 2, Marcia Hafner 106; 3, LuLu McQueen 108.

Junior Division

Boys: 1, Carson Hackman 72; 2, Sam Norman 74.

Girls: 1, Avery Norman 52.

Tags

Load comments