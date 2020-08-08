Golf
Laurel
Club Championship
Men’s Division
Flight 1: 1, Nate Bailey 68; 2, Paul O'Neil 69; 3, John Galt 72; 4, Garrett Woodin 73.
Flight 2: 1, Jim O'Neil 80; 1, Tom Gruel 80; 3, Brad Cayko 82; 4, Mike Fauth 86.
Flight 3: 1, Tim Casey 84; 2, Tim Keating 85; 3, Mark Hilario 89.
Senior Division
Flight 1: 1, Terry Caekaert 75; 2, Alex Anderson 76; 3, Vince Winterhalter 78.
Flight 2: 1, Rob Engh 77; 2, Bill Tiefenthaler 80; 3, Ted Lewis 91.
Super Senior Division
Flight 1: 1, Tom Buller 76; 2, Denny Marek 77; 3, Rick Smith 78.
Flight 2: 1, Marc Lackman 82; 2, Gary Dick 87; 2, John McMurray 87.
Ladies Division
Flight 1: 1, Morgan O'Neil 77; 2, Ashley Cortez 79; 3, Tracey Michael 88.
Flight 2: 1, Julie Fauth 90 2, Jennie Waggoner 91; 3, Lisa Reimer 93.
Flight 3: 1, Linda Weidler 105; 2, Marcia Hafner 106; 3, LuLu McQueen 108.
Junior Division
Boys: 1, Carson Hackman 72; 2, Sam Norman 74.
Girls: 1, Avery Norman 52.
