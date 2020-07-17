Golf

Yegen

Family Promise Scramble

Top teams: Montana Title, 49.5 (Quinn Donovan, Drew Hedrick, Bob Pentsky, Chris Eckland); Allegra, 50.7 (Allen Halter, Nate Halter, Brennan Whittmeyer, Lance Vescovi); Cuda Directional, 51.6 (Dana Brumwell, Murray Brumwell, Robbie Miller, Bryan Roach).

