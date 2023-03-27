Big Sky State Games
National Anthem Contest
The Big Sky State Games is holding its 14th Annual National Anthem Contest. The contest will determine who will perform the national anthem at the State Games Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 14 in Billings. The contest is open to Montana residents of all ages.
To enter, all contestants are required to send an email to nationalanthem@bigskygames.org that contains the performers name, address, age, phone number, email address, T-shirt size and link to their performance on YouTube.
The top five videos/entrants will be determined by a panel of judges in the community, after which the public will vote for their favorite performance.
Video submissions must be received by April 30. The winner must commit to performing at BSSG Opening Ceremonies on July 14, 2023. For information, visit www.bigskygames.org.
Golf
Yegen
Tuesday Morning Ladies League
The kickoff meeting is April 4 at 9 a.m. at the course. League play begins April 11 at 9 a.m. This is an individual league and beginner, intermediate and experienced golfers are welcome. For information, call Judy at 406-698-4637.
Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Angie Kleindl 188-505; Kurt Davey 276-721
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 184-485; Shaun Hoyt 267-641
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelle Barker 204, Tawny King-Burgee 534; JJ Hill 275-756
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 205-479; Bob Hanson 265-675
Fireside Seniors: Joy Freeman 181-470; Dennis Mitchell 213-607
Drifters: Jake Marsich 267-770
Sojourners: Kristi Siroky 206-560
Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 204-522; Tom Shea 236-663
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jennifer Smith 183, Amy Lumpkin 511; Chad Wiberg 268-680
Harmonizers: Carrie Landerdahl 185-492
Jubilee Seniors: Joy Freeman 185-500; Mike Jennings 181, Bruce Phillips 489
Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 242, McKenzie Ostermiller 587
Pioneer: Kris Thatcher 277, Damon Winslow 697
Plaza: Darla Dunham 195-530
Fireflies: Nicole French 243-586
T.G.I.F.: Michelle Skorupa 184, Ashly Buck 484; Nick Miller 253, Jeff Fronk NA.
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 182-509; Logan Shaw 217, Dana Bishop 550
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 192-545; Ron Engelhardt 269-671
Derby: Donna Degner 197-540
Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 258, Travis Bird 663
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 203-525; Roy Myers 258, David Strum 684
Federal: Kim Mueller 188-536; Blaine Dahle 234-641
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 223, John Morris NA
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Myrical Ybarra 92-171; Boys 11 & Under - Parker Eiden 92-155
Bowling Buddies: Boys 12 & Up - Ryder Williams 142-369; Girls 11 & Under - Harper Hake 140-341
Town & Country Lanes
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 197-496; Steve Krell 257-695
Late Starters: Daisy Carlson 187-472; Gary Bostrom 257-667