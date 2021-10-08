Trapshooting

Marin LaMotte Memorial

Oct. 3 at Huntley Trap Club

Singles 34: A Class: Andy Adams 99; B Class: John Schirra 98; C Class: Clayton Gilllespie 93; D Class: Duane Wetsch 90; Lady: Tracy Landeis 97; Junior: Colter Elton 95; Veteran: Art Ryder 95, Lyle Brice 95 (Ryder def. Brice 25-23).

Handicap 29: Short yardage: Garett Prom 92; Mid yardage: Steve Christian 95: Long yardage: Kimberly Ideen 90.

Doubles 25: A Class: Dan Vogel 95; B Class: Wade Smith 99; C Class: John Schirra 91; D Class: John Skaggs 83; HOA: Wade Smith 280, John Schirra 280 (Schiira def. Smith).

