Shooting
Buffalo Rifle Gong Match
at the Yellowstone Rifle Club
Iron sights: Ron Vanden Brink 32, Dave Hoagland 28, Barry Selle 23, Ed Schleichardt 23, John Miller 22, Hoby Hogue 5.
Scope: Bill Gloor 28.
