Hole-in-one

Monica Gray aced the 116-yard No. 6 hole at Laurel Golf Club with a 5-iron Tuesday. Witnesses: Linda Boyer, Kim McGinley.

Cottonwood Hills

Yellowstone Chapter Ladies PGA Pro Am

Regular professional results: Ted Babcock 71, Paul Bennett 72.

Team results: Ted Babcock/Alison Babcock/Shannon Miller/Laurel Ward 130, Jim Halberg/Joann Wilcox/Joyce Olson/Johanna Eekhoff 130, John Peterson/Nancy Gerlach/Parry Shea/Lindsay Gallinger 133.

Amateur Sweeps

Flight 1: Gross: Susan Haskins 79, Kylie Perlinski 82; Net: Laurel Ward 71, Lynda White 74.

Flight 2: Gross: Darcy Bartholomew 93, Joann Wilcox 95; Net: Bev Plette 70, Becky Erickson 70.

Flight 3: Gross: Dianne Allen 98, Johanna Eekhoff 104; Net: Joyce Olson 69, Patti Ritter 80.

Lake Hills

Flags: 11 Donna Timmerman, 12 Lisa Forsberg, 13 Carolyn Collis, 14 Laura Wilson, 16 Carolyn Collis, 18 Cheryl Sandbak.

Low putts: Bobbie Tryan, Becky Stabio.

Pryor Creek

Ladies Tuesday League

Game O.N.E.S: 1, Danna Newell; 2, Bonnie Wutzke; 3, Jeannette Eichele; 4, Verna Uffelman; 5, Lila Fadrhonc, 6, Irene Kawane, Judy Pirtz.

Yegen

Ladies Morning League

Partner Draw: Gross: Rose Crowley/Barb Lawson 95, Gina Zeilstra/Silent Partner 101, Nancy Beeter/Bridett Visser 104; Net: Marge Myhra/Judy Reid 65.2, Loretta Doll/Jo Ausk 72.2, Elvira Wilcox/Carol Gilham 72.8.

Flags: 10 Mary Harris, 11 Jennie Jones, 12 Tammie Hoelle, 13 Leslie Boothroyd, 14 Amy Adams, 15 Day Danielson, 16 Barbara Kosovich, 17 Julie Hilliard, 18 Jenn Hewett.

Yellowstone CC

Tuesday Night League

Group 9-hole scramble: Greg Doll/Kathy Doll/Susan Sullivan/Stephen Zabawa 27.15, Joe Blaseg/Karyl Blaseg/Curtis Finnicum/Julie Finnicum 27.8.

Flags: Longest drive No. 9: Tiffany Coleman; Closest to the pin No. 5 (men): Dale Haarr; Longest putt made No. 9: Todd Vralsted.

