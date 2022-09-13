Golf

Yegen 

Ladies Morning League

Championship 2022

18 Hole tourney: Overall Low Gross: Jane Erickson 84. Overall Low Net: Debbie Painter 62.6. 1st Flight Net: Deb Wright 70.2. 2nd Flight: Gross: Barb Eggebrecht 95, Net: Nancy Willkom 70. 3rd Flight: Gross: Jackie Rose 95, Net: Cathy Wagenhals 68.4. 4th Flight: Gross: Elvira Wilcox 95, Net: Norine Maier 69.4. 5th Flight: Gross: Loretta Doll 108, 2nd Gross: Kathy Kuck 113. 2nd Net: Julie Hilliard 64.8

9 Hole tourney: 1st Flight: Gross: Lisa Reimer 44, Net: Susan Stewart 33.3. 2nd Flight: Gross: Donna Lance 54, Net: Barb Herda 37.6. 3rd Flight: Carol Simmons 55, Net: Carol Gilham 40.9

Flags: 1, Debbie Painter; 2, Wynn Pippin, Carol Simmons; 3, Nancy Beeter; 4, Shelly Young, Jackie Rose; 5, Donna Lance; 6, Barb Eggebrecht; 7, Loretta Doll; 8, Elvira Wilcox, Sharon Marble; 9, Gina Zeilstra; 10, Elvira Wilcox; 11, Gina Zeilstra; 12, Rose Crowley; 15, Jackie Rose; 16, Wynn Pippin; 18, Rose Crowley.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning League

Flags: 1, Cheryl Sandback; 2, Dell Kay Bertino; 3, Peggy Mueller; 4, Shirley Ebert; 5, Bonnie Zieske; 6, Laura Wilson; 7, Bobbie Tryan; 8, Peggy Mueller; 9, Bonnie Zieske.

Low puts: Bobbie Tryan 15.

