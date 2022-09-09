Golf

Laurel

Yellowstone Art Museum Scramble Tournament

Gross: Payton Stott, Parker Swenson, Joel Stott, Eric Meyer 58.

Net: Kris Fairlee, Amy Adams, Bill Toner, John Davidson 55, Garret Wagner, Brian Huskey, Ray Hittmeyer, Brian Hafner 55.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League Championship

Overall Gross Champion: 153-Scott Dickinson

Overall Net Champion: 142-Kirt Christensen

Flight A

1G-153-Scott Dickinson, 2G-156-Mike Vinton, 3G-157-Bruce Grendahl, 4G-158-Mike Palagyi

1N-144-Doug Wilson, 2N-146-Paul Miron, 3N-147-Patrick Garrison, 4N-148-Ned Johnerson

Flight B

1G-159-Kirt Christensen, 2G-166-Dave Malek, 3G-170-Sonny Westerman, 4G-172-Tim Vicars

1N-145-Randy Bodley, 2N-146-Jerry Olson, 3N-154-Martin Rukstad, 4N-155-Bob Riehl

Flight C

1G-176-Kim Carlson, 2G-177-Dennis Newell, 3G-181-Jim Moody, 4G-159-Keith Beartusk

1N-154S/C-Bill Lackman, 2N-174-Bob Wilson, 3N-158-Ron Engelhardt, 4N-161-Bruce Rost

Flight D

1G-181-Michael Cary, 2G-184-Gary Scheutzle, 3G-187-Bruce Rukstad, 4G-190-Bruce Dunkin

1N-151-Denny McGinnis, 2N-154-Jim Gordon, 3N-156-Gerry Bittner, 4N-159-Wayne Bauer

Flight E

1G-178-James Pickens, 2G-188-Blaine Purington, 3G-191-Dick Jonasen, 4G-195-Bob Hanson

1N-144-Lee Ash, 2N-154-Wiley Taylor, 3N-155-Dick Montague, 4N-156-Gene Bohleen

Flight F

1G-192-Patrick Sherman, 2G-200-Ron Lassiter, 3G-204-Randy Thomas, 4G-209-Dick Dye

1N-143-Kenny Southworth, 2N-157-Allen Saylor, 3N-159-Wally Sims, 4N-164-James Beckers

