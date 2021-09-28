Golf

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night: 1, Todd Torbert/Rich Hageman/Tim Mascarena/Bob Blackford/Dennis  Roberts, 31; 2, Bryce Finnman/Brad Hedges/Dean Studer/Dale Hudiburgh, 32.

Eaglerock

Double Mystery Orange Ball

Net scores: 1, John Kemp/Dale Nagel/Jim Keeling/Ken Haag, 108; 2, Ed Barry/Terry Lane/Tye Schulz/Will Muckelvane, 112; 3, Dan Tryan/Mike Joyce/Walt Archer/Dick Dy, 114; 4, Dale Mack/Bill Poore/Dick Jonasen/Dan Dinardi, 115.

Yegen

Morning Ladies

Three clubs and a putter

Flight 1: Gross: Jane Erickson 41, Net: Jo Ausk 35.1.

Flight 2: Gross: Mona Walters 44, Net: Barb Eggebrecht 35.7.

Flight 3: Gross: Rose Crowley 50, Net: Sharon Marble 36.6.

Flight 4: Gross: Kathy Kuck 54, Judy Reid 54, Net: Carol Gilham 33.7.

Flight 5: Gross: Lynn Redman 55, Net: Julie Hilliard 29.9.

