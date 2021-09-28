Golf
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night: 1, Todd Torbert/Rich Hageman/Tim Mascarena/Bob Blackford/Dennis Roberts, 31; 2, Bryce Finnman/Brad Hedges/Dean Studer/Dale Hudiburgh, 32.
Eaglerock
Double Mystery Orange Ball
Net scores: 1, John Kemp/Dale Nagel/Jim Keeling/Ken Haag, 108; 2, Ed Barry/Terry Lane/Tye Schulz/Will Muckelvane, 112; 3, Dan Tryan/Mike Joyce/Walt Archer/Dick Dy, 114; 4, Dale Mack/Bill Poore/Dick Jonasen/Dan Dinardi, 115.
Yegen
Morning Ladies
Three clubs and a putter
Flight 1: Gross: Jane Erickson 41, Net: Jo Ausk 35.1.
Flight 2: Gross: Mona Walters 44, Net: Barb Eggebrecht 35.7.
Flight 3: Gross: Rose Crowley 50, Net: Sharon Marble 36.6.
Flight 4: Gross: Kathy Kuck 54, Judy Reid 54, Net: Carol Gilham 33.7.
Flight 5: Gross: Lynn Redman 55, Net: Julie Hilliard 29.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.