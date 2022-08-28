Motorcycle hill climb

Nighttime Hill Climb

at the Billings Motorcycle Club

Saturday

King of the Hill: Tyler Cardwell, Billings.

0-600cc top five: Ezra Quast, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Nathan Gerondale, Billings.

450cc top five: Austin Teyler, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Tristan Alexander, Laurel; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Devin Johnson, Molt.

40-plus pro master top five: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Dustin Quast, Billings; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta; Dallas Parkins, Billings; Kevin Bromenshenk, Billings.

0-70cc top three: Deegan Glantz, Billings; Trexton Schaff, Billings; Eli Norton, Billings.

71-90cc top five: Taylor Iverson, Powell, Wyo.; Deegan Glantz, Billings; Ridge Wetstein, Joliet; Kingston Hart, Laurel; Eli Norton, Billings.

Women's pro top three: Cassidy Shaver, Billings; Moto Riah, Billings; Shylo Crone, Laurel.

0-700cc top five: Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Austin Teyler, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings.

701cc open top five: Austin Teyler, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings; Todd Teyler, Billings.

Tags

Load comments