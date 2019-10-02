Baseball
MSU Billings camps
The Montana State Billings baseball program will be offering three different camps in the upcoming months.
The Little League camp is Oct. 20 at Pirtz Field from 2 to 5 p.m. It is for players ages 6 to 14. The cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt and free admission for a camper and one adult to any MSUB baseball game during the 2020 season.
The Jacket Baseball School will be Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 26 in the MSUB lower gymnasium. It is for players ages 10 to 18. The cost is $100 for the hitters session and $100 for the defense session and $195 for both.
The Winter Camp, Dec. 7-8, will have two options. The pitching/catching session will be Dec. 7 with the hitting camp on Dec. 8. It is for players ages 14-18. The pitcher/catcher camp is $100 and the hitter camp is $75 and $150 for both.
All camps are under the direction of Yellowjacket head coach Aaron Sutton.
To sign up or learn more about the camps, go to msubbaseball.com or contact coach Sutton at aaron.sutton2@msubillings.edu.
