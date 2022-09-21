Golf
Par 3
Ladies League
3 Clubs Plus Putter: Flight 1, Low Gross: Lisa Forsberg 56, Rebecca Hagen 67. Low Net: Deborah Wright 50.5, Gina Zeilstra 51.4. Flight 2, Low Gross: Elvira Wilcox 68, Cathy Wagenhalls 72. Low Net: Laurie Dolan 46.2, Donna Lance 52.4. Flight 3, Low Gross: Joyce Norris 68, Jamie Connell 79. Low Net: Sharon Feeley 43.8, Alice Nickoloff 49.0.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
2 Net: Paul Clavadetscher, Tom King, Ken Sandvik, Steve Galvin 133.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Scramble: Art Geiger, Dave Rye, Edward Hammer 35; Jim Koessler, Jerry Wolf, Jerry Hanson 38.
