Golf

Yellowstone County Juniors

Monday at Laurel

Boys

16-17: Conor Walsh 39, Cameron Hackmann 39, Kade Ewalt 40, Landen Gradwohl 42, Reece Mayala 42

15: Eli Weisenberger 39, Ridge Wohler 47, Wesley Tschacher 48, Bridger Davidson 49, Meredith Marsh 49

14: Sam Norman 42, Landon Olson 46, Trayson Hart 50

13: William Conat 42, Logan Connolly 43, Eli Stenberg 45, Josh Sears 56, Payton O’Neil 58

12: Royce Taylor 42, Palmer Coleman 46, Nathan Ramshaw 47, Jackson Eckley 48

11: Colin Jensen 45, Avery Hunter 48, Jack Nielsen 50, Ty Telford 61

10: Cord Logan 21, Tighe Stiles 27

8-9: Rory Ryan 21, Jackson Bender 24, Brody Daniel 25, Silas Wyckoff 29, Ethan McPherson 30

Girls

15-17: Kenzie Walsh 39, Hannah Adams 41, Kadence Fisher 41, Haylee Adams 43, Isabella Johnson 43

13-14: Rebecca Washington 48, Alison Shenk 50, Jordan Nielsen 55, Alissa Robertus 58, Alex Miller 65

11-12: Tatum Bush 64

8-10: Paige Loberg 25, Avery Norman 29, Claire Jensen 29, Rayvin Stensrud 34, Tana Larson 35

Yegen 

Monday Seniors

3 Net balls

Front 9: Dan Lee-Morris Cortez-Chuck Willkom-Roy Schmidt 92;Lew Gundlach-Pete Conway-Don Jones-Michael Miller 96 (card playoff); Paul Parker-Steve Schieno-Greg Szudera-Sam Deckert 96; Richard Steiner-Joe White-Tom Gummer-Sandy MacDonald 97 (card playoff); John Kemp-Bob Skates-John Junnila-Mort Forney 97.

Back 9: Archie Caraveau-Quentin Gilham-Gary Salimino-Bob Gilbertson 90; Bill Comstock-Tom Shupak-Jim Norris-Clarke Coulter 91; Greg Branstetter-Charles Peaton-David Pope-Larry Larson 92 (card playoff); Jim Doll-Tommy Johnson-Steve Erickson-Jim Rostron 92; Brian Gouldsberry-Bill Twilling-Ralph Snyder-Bob Peterson 95 (card playoff).

