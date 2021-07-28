Golf
Par 3
Ladies League
Flight 1: Nancy Schieno 30, Alicia Lee 32, Karen Smith 32, Barb Whittle 33, Judy Hugelen 34.
Flight 2: Donna Newell 34, Carolyn Collis 34, Laurie Dolan 39, Vicki Bell 40, Donna Lance 40, Jeanette Bejot 41.
Flight 3: Lynn Redman 42, Sharon Feeley 46, Dolly Morrison 47, Jane Connelly 48.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Scramble: Ben Graves/Rich Hageman/Mike Hansen/Bill Mills/Jim Anderson 30; Jerry Hanson/Dale Owen/Dwight Mackay/Dave Kinnard/Stan Simmons 34.
Laurel
Wednesday Seniors
Net Best Ball: Jim Wagner/John Palagyi /Bill Lindberg 96; Mike King/Denny Marek/Maurice Kaiser 97; Jack Brilz/Bill Lindberg/Randy Michael 98.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
Best Ball: Don Roberts/Dale Peterson/Wayne Hirsch 14.
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors
AD & BC Net
AD Players: Dave Cox/Blind Draw 51; Bill Comstock/Blind Draw 54; Kenny Wilbert/Bill Turnquist 55; Jim Sears/VBerne Petermann 58; Mike Holtz/Michael Jennings 59.
BC Players: Ed Butler/ Greg Smith 57 (won playoff); Rico Brennan/Bob Schuler 57; Bill Twilling/ Jack Payne 58; John Junnila/Ted Rist 59; Charlioe Peaton/Greg Szudera 61.
Flags: 2 Jack Payne, 5 Ralph Snodgrass, 8 Sandy MacDonald, 10 Sherm Supola, 14 Dave Hilde, 18 Greg Smith.
Lake Hills
Seniors
1 Low Gross/2 Low Net
9 Holes: Marv Jochems. Jake Ketterling, Rick Stabio, Mike Zabrocki 105; Mike Devous, Lanny Fred, John Glen, Bruce Mueller 111.
18 Holes: Pat Joyce, Jim Keeling, Rob McDonald, Mike Sullivan 204; Rod Kessler, Dan Tryan, Ken Weber, Steve Wimpfheimer 206; Ralph Blee, Dan Carroll, Terry Lane, Dale Nagel 210; Sam Kirkaldi, Todd Koepp, Robert Marshall, Chuck Morgan 212.
Flags: 1 Dan Tryan, 2 Mike Quade, 7 Marv Jochems, 9 Mac Ketterling.
Pryor Creek
Men's League
Shamble: Dan Vogt, Ed Barry, James Pickens, Jerald Schimetz 212; Chuck Plum, Bruce Dunkin, Dick Montague, Charles Jensen 214; Doug Wilson, Cliff Schell, Jim Herold, Wally Sims 217; John Felicioni, Keith Beartusk, Michael Cary, Sam Stearns 220; Pat Brady, Clint MacIntyre, Rick Ward, Ron Lassiter 220; Ned Johnerson, Doug Johnson, Brude Rost, Dick Walker 220.
