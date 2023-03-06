Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Velma Highsmith 207, McKenzie Ostermiller 553; Charlie Highsmith 247, Travis Ernster 649
Fireside Embers: Sherrie DeLeon 190-474; Casey Degner 297-697
Sunday Nite Mixed: Nicole French 231-607; JJ Hill 259-690
Early Risers: Kevin Stiles 255-642
Fireside Seniors: Terri Miller 175, Joy Freeman 473; Bruce Phillips 216, Dennis Mitchell 600
Drifter: Craig Nickel 288-736
Sojourners: Kristi Siroky 506
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 177-496; Dennis Mitchell 215
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 225-570; Ron Wingerter 256-696
Jubilee Seniors: Marcia Meloni 175, Shelene Boehm 454; Lyle Gabrian 213, Roy Schmidt 557
Six Shooters: Adey DeSocio 210-525
Pioneer: David Winslow 289
Plaza: Sue Jackson 178, Pat Pitt 495
Fireflies: Sue French 204, Brandy Bessmer 528
Bowlers Edge: Dayton Willoughby 279-781
T.G.I.F.: MaryLynn Purcell 189-488; Charlie Highsmith 236-622
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Maliyah Walks 173-482; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 277-707; Girls 11 & Under - Kinsley Link 166-449; Boys 11 & Under - Emmanual Bull Chief 129-329
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Colton Moore 171, Cooper Thorson 429; Girls 11 & Under - Harper Howland 131, Camryn Thorson 360; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 100-260
Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up -Gillianne Ostermiller 187-459; Boys 12 & Up - Jacob Fox 244-705; Girls 11 & Under - Carolyn Kirkham 131-351; Boys 11 & Under - Cashius Taylor 137-459
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 244-632; Craig Moore 219, Jay Brayton 596
Tuesday Nite Terror: Tawny King-Burgee 205-564; Joel Borg 264-715
Tuesday Night League: Jennifer Dvorak 202, Marilyn Moore 538; Ron Engelhardt 246-611
Derby: Margaret Bauers 202-537
Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 268-705
Thursday Nite Mixed: Monica Earl 241-597; Colton Weeding 230, Craig Moore 613
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 198-526; Blaine Dahle 266-690
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 250-620
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Myrical Ybarra 107-173; Boys 11 & Under - Tarrik Barta 105-194
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Melanie Fink 147-352; Boys 12 & Up - Zach Wiseman 188-530; Girls 11 & Under - Harper Hake 140-350; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hust 145-389
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Jolene Haynie 234-539; Kyle Dalke 248-673
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 223-604; Paul Thompson 289, Derek Humphrey 704
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Kaylee Kutzler 165-421; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg 236-655; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 158-398; Boys 11 & Under - Odin Chowning 178-465
Junior Gold: Gillianne Ostermiller 141-507 (4); Brek Strobel 248-841 (4)
Big Sky State Games
Spring events registration
Registration is open for the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games spring events that include 3x3 ice hockey, esports, flag football, curling and dance sports.
The ice hockey open 3x3 tournament is March 24-26 at the Richland Ranger Arena in Sidney. An all-girls and adult division will be at the Centennial Ice Arena March 31-April 2 in Billings.
Esports featuring 3V3 Rocket League will take place on Sunday, April 2 at University Center on the University of Montana campus in Missoula. The live tournament is for college, high school and middle school players. In addition, an online 1v1 Rocket League competition will take place Saturday, April 1.
Dance sports will be April 22-23 and take place at Billings Skyview. Curling takes place April 28-30 at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. The 8-Man flag football adult tournament is slated for May 12-13 at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings. Registration is available online at www.bigskygames.org. Register early to receive the best price. Residents of bordering states (Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho) are invited to participate.
Finals in most sports of the Big Sky Games are July 14-16 in Billings. Online registration to register for all other sports of the BSSG will be available May 1. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.