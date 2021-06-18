Golf

Yellowstone County Juniors

Pryor Creek

Tee times for June 21

North

Boys 16-17

7:00: Joseph Driscoll; McLain Leffler; Everest Carmain.

7:08: Trey Ewalt; Ian Smith; Tyler Brunner; Cade Wagner.

Boys 13

7:16: Ashton Fleury; Riley Meyer; Palmer Coleman; Brek Strobel.

7:24: Tucker Davis; Brock Johnston; Caleb Fornshell: Cole Lozier.

Girls 15-17

7:32: Hayden Trost; Paige Lethert; Alyssa Robertus; Alex Miller.

Girls 11-14

7:40: Kennadie Peterman; Hadley Mosser.

Girls 8-10

7:50: Annika King; Cailyn Rudolph; Arabella Harris; Austyn McElvain.

Boys 8-10

8:00: Lincoln Daniel; Dax Winterholler; Cruz Saylor.                                        

8:08: Barrett Winterholler; Hudson Anderson; Daniel Brody; Jace Pimley.                                                                                              

West

Boys 15

7:00: Keaton Miller; Trayson Hart; Brady McCollum.

7:08: Mike Courts; McGuire Hanson; Josh Sears.

7:16: Kyle Kennah; Hayden Visser; David Ramshaw; Ethan Kautz.

Boys 11

7:24: Rory Ryan; Cord Logan; Hunter Smith; Jack Nielsen.             

Boys 12

7:32: Gabe Glassing; Matthew Ramshaw; Cash Toscano.  

7:40: Kellen Booth; Avery Hunter; Evan Zeilstra.  

7:48: Ty Telford; Brady Muus; Wyatt Johannes.

Boys 14

7:56: Payton O’Neil; Ethan Miller; Dakota Quast.

8:04: Gavin Kindsfather; Evan Miller; Bennett Bliss.

