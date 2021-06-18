Golf
Yellowstone County Juniors
Pryor Creek
Tee times for June 21
North
Boys 16-17
7:00: Joseph Driscoll; McLain Leffler; Everest Carmain.
7:08: Trey Ewalt; Ian Smith; Tyler Brunner; Cade Wagner.
Boys 13
7:16: Ashton Fleury; Riley Meyer; Palmer Coleman; Brek Strobel.
7:24: Tucker Davis; Brock Johnston; Caleb Fornshell: Cole Lozier.
Girls 15-17
7:32: Hayden Trost; Paige Lethert; Alyssa Robertus; Alex Miller.
Girls 11-14
7:40: Kennadie Peterman; Hadley Mosser.
Girls 8-10
7:50: Annika King; Cailyn Rudolph; Arabella Harris; Austyn McElvain.
Boys 8-10
8:00: Lincoln Daniel; Dax Winterholler; Cruz Saylor.
8:08: Barrett Winterholler; Hudson Anderson; Daniel Brody; Jace Pimley.
West
Boys 15
7:00: Keaton Miller; Trayson Hart; Brady McCollum.
7:08: Mike Courts; McGuire Hanson; Josh Sears.
7:16: Kyle Kennah; Hayden Visser; David Ramshaw; Ethan Kautz.
Boys 11
7:24: Rory Ryan; Cord Logan; Hunter Smith; Jack Nielsen.
Boys 12
7:32: Gabe Glassing; Matthew Ramshaw; Cash Toscano.
7:40: Kellen Booth; Avery Hunter; Evan Zeilstra.
7:48: Ty Telford; Brady Muus; Wyatt Johannes.
Boys 14
7:56: Payton O’Neil; Ethan Miller; Dakota Quast.
8:04: Gavin Kindsfather; Evan Miller; Bennett Bliss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.