Golf

Hole in One

Par 3: Weston Smith aced No. 7, a 184-yard hole, using a 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Boston Smith, Ben Selby, Connor Hartford.

Par 3: Ben Berbacher used a pitching wedge to ace the 111-yard, No. 16 hole. Witnesses: Grant Wassmere, Maxwell Serpe, Ryder Paulsen.

Laurel: Jay Wartnow aced the No. 6 hole using a 9-iron from 152 yards. Witnesses: Jerry Weik, Pat Lynch.

Yegen

Morning Ladies League

Hero & Bum: Gross: Debbie Painter, Deb Wright, Karen Smith, Lisa Reimer 98. Net: Rose Crowley, Barb Herda, Carol Gilham, Linda Adams 74.5; Jane Erickson, Donna Lance, Elvira Wilcox, Cathy Wagenhals 74.7.

Eaglerock

Red Front/Gold Back - 3 Net Scores: Frank Bubis, Bill Poore, Chuck Morgan, Dick Dye 203; Allen Krum, Dale Nagel, Tye Schulz, Roger Clemmons 205; Tom Feeley, Greg Charnesky, Mike Quade, Pat Joyce 207; Wally Holter, Bob Schultz, Don Charpentier, Bob Schicktanz 208.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning Ladies

Flags: 1, Susan Olsen; 3, Pat Pitt; 4, Pat Pitt; 6, Kathy Weber; 7, Del Kay Bertino; 8, Pat Pitt; 9, Dodie Clapper.

Low Putts: Cheryl Sandbak 15.

Hilands

Men’s Fun Night

2 Man Best Ball: Bob Blackford, Steve Nitz 31; Garry Fagan, Larry Larson 32; Tim Mascarena, Ken Steinmetz 33; Jeff Gruizenga, Rich Hageman 33.

Yegen

Tuesday Night Ladies

Flags: Mary Harris (2), Donna Hammel (2), Linda  Brunelle, Reina Whitford, Jenna Brew, Jane Crowder, Heather Biggerstaff

