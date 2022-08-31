Par 3

Ladies League Tournament

Flight one: Gross, Shirley Ebert 65, Penny Sipes 69. Net, Corrine Grimm 50.6, Gina Zeilstra 53.6.

Flight two: Gross, Barb Whittle 70, Susan Stewart 70, Karen Svenby 71. Net, Jo Ausk 51.6, Bonnie Wutzke 53.3

Flight three: Gross, Joyce Pulley 69, Bobbie Tryan 73. Net, Judy Reid 48.4, Cathy Wagenhalls 49.8.

Flight four: Gross, Joyce Ramseier 74, Laurie Dolan 75. Net, Kathy Kuck 48.2, Lynn Redman 49.4.

Flight five: Gross, Jamie Connell 78, Margaret Solheim 89. Net, Susan Shald 46.9, Nikki Carr 58.6.

