Golf
Hole in One
Yellowstone: Greg Koch aced the No. 8 hole from 150 yards using an 8 iron. Witnesses: Josh Haber, Todd Dawson, Chris Ryan, Joe Blaseg, and Kory Loberg.
Laurel: Tom Kastelitz used an 8-iron to ace the 133-yard No. 8 hole. Witnesses: Dave Evans, Ron Naber, Greg Glassing.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men’s League
Shamble Waltz: Ned Johnerson, Bruce Rucksted, Al Pehler, Dick Walker 118; Doug Wilson, Bill Lackman, Willie Stecher, Ken Hagg 119; Bob Oostermeyer, Joel Leite, Gary Evans, Walley Sims 120; John Felicioni, Bruce Rost, Wayne Bauer, Daryl Wulff 121; Bruce Grendahl, Bruce Dunkin, Ed Allen, Dick Allran 122.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
2 Best Ball: Fred Kazmierski, Brad Jensen, Ken Sandvik, Gary Simonich 131.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
2 man scramble: Rich Hageman, Dale Hudiburgh 33; Dave Kinard, Mike Hansen 33; Jim Koessler, Jerry Wolf 35.
