Golf

Hole in One

Yellowstone: Greg Koch aced the No. 8 hole from 150 yards using an 8 iron. Witnesses: Josh Haber, Todd Dawson, Chris Ryan, Joe Blaseg, and Kory Loberg.

Laurel: Tom Kastelitz used an 8-iron to ace the 133-yard No. 8 hole. Witnesses: Dave Evans, Ron Naber, Greg Glassing. 

Pryor Creek

Senior Men’s League

Shamble Waltz: Ned Johnerson, Bruce Rucksted, Al Pehler, Dick Walker 118; Doug Wilson, Bill Lackman, Willie Stecher, Ken Hagg 119; Bob Oostermeyer, Joel Leite, Gary Evans, Walley Sims 120; John Felicioni, Bruce Rost, Wayne Bauer, Daryl Wulff 121; Bruce Grendahl, Bruce Dunkin, Ed Allen, Dick Allran 122.

Yellowstone

Seniors Day

2 Best Ball: Fred Kazmierski, Brad Jensen, Ken Sandvik, Gary Simonich 131.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

2 man scramble: Rich Hageman, Dale Hudiburgh 33; Dave Kinard, Mike Hansen 33; Jim Koessler, Jerry Wolf 35.

