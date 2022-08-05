Golf

Eaglerock

Senior Home & Home

Thursday

2 Net Scores: 1, Barry Bolton/Bob Cope/Tye Schulz/Parris Atherton 126; 2, Steve Staebler/Terry Lane/Dale Nagel/ Ernie Robinson 129; 3, Allen Krum/Ed Barry/David Beach/ Bob Whitehead 130; 4, Marc Geraci/Scott Williams/Chuck Morgan/Dan Carroll 130; 5, Dale Mack/Anthony Wuest/Bob Schultz/John Jensen 131; 6, Frank Bubis/Pat Menahan/Will Muckelvane/Jim Wagner 133.

Yegen 

Todd Teegarden Scholarship Tournament

Friday

Gross: Shaun Croaker, TJ Jacobs, Chuck Jacobs, Nate Royer 56; Bob Pulley, Dan Wagner, Matt Gilligan, Todd Gorman 57.

Net: Jim Berry, Rhett Hightower, Eric Fink, Winston Cox 50.6; Randy Hayes, Clint Hayes, Eric Simonsen, Darren Turgeon 51.7.

Flags: 1, Ryan Monaco, Reece Monaco; 2, Mike Black, Tony Nardella; 3, Vince Porreco, Kirk Hansen; 4, Julie Dunn, Winston Cox, Ryan Monaco; 5, Ketulah Shaules, Andy Balsam; 6, Greg Radinger, Shawn Nardella; 7, Tyler Scoggin, Ketulah Shaules; 8, Phillip Hofer, Tao Maua; 9, Dan Bosch, Travis Neff; 10, Kriss Keller, Winston Cox; 11, Eric Simonsen, Kirk Hanson; 12, Winston Cox, Tao Maua; 13, Jim Sandall, Van Spence; 14, Larry Hawthorne, Adam Kimmet; 15, Toby Saur, Reuben Stahl; 16, Krissy Keller, TJ Jacobs; 17, TJ Jacobs, Colton Smith; 18, Dillon Scheetz, Shelly Green.

