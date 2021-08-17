Golf
Eaglerock
Seniors
Shamble: 1, Tom Feeley, Bill Poore, Blaine Purington, Pat Joyce, 244; 2, Ron Hirsch, Mike Joyce, Roy Schmidt, Will Muckelvane, 246; 3, Dale Mack, Dick Jonasen, Dale Nagel, Scott McMillin, 250 s/c; 4, Greg Charnesky, Joel Leite, Chuck Morgan, Don Charpentier, 250.
Yegen
Morning Ladies
Gross: 1, Dorean Blackketter, Loretta Doll, Gina Zeilstra, Jean Becker 102.
Net: 1, Lynn Redman, Jo Ausk, Kathy Kuck, Julie Hilliard 68.1; 2, Jane Connelly, Sharon Albery, Susan Stewart, Silent Partner 71.4.
Flags: 10. Heather Biggerstaff; 11. Jen Duval; 12. Renea Parker; 13. Mary; Harris; 14. Danielle Meyer; 15. Natalie Heinzeroth; 16. Jenny McCullough; 17. Natalie Heinzeroth; 18. Michele Geer.
Lake Hills
Morning Ladies
Flags: 1. Laura Wilson; 2. Shirley Ebert; 3. Bobbie Tryan; 4. Donna Timmerman; 6. Thelma Hamby; 7. Shirley Ebert; 9. Thelma Hamby.
Low Putts: Laura Wilson 14.
Hilands
Fun Night
2-Man Scramble: Jeff Gruizenga/Dwight Mackay 28, Brad Hedges/Steve Nitz 30, Todd Torbert/Greg Wood 31.
