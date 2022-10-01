Golf
Laurel
Mission Impossible Tournament
Gross: 1, Jordan/Roberts/Kirk Dehler 69; 2, Larry Schmitt/Jake McKinney 71; Lucas Blehn/John Serrano 73.
Net: Brad Cayko/Jimmy Carlson 64; Cody Tutt/Jeff Tutt 65; Mike McCracken/Jeff Tutt 68.
