Golf
Hilands
Ladies Member-Member
9-Hole Best Ball 9-Hole Scramble
Results: 1, Sue Mulkey/Susan Walton 63; 2, Heather Elkin/Susie Kemmis 68; 3, (tie) Jenny Auer/Tarra Grazley 70; 3 (tie) Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug 70; 3 (tie) Darlene Rector/Janet Reiter 70.
Yellowstone County Junior Golf Tee Times
Monday at Hilands
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Reese Jensen; Blake Harlan; Tyler Brunner
7:08: Brady Meek; Everest Carmain; Cade Wagner
7:16: Joseph Driscoll; Ian Smith; Conor Walsh; Sam Norman
Girls 15-17
7:24: Isabella Johnson; Madison Harada; Rebecca Washington; Hayden Trost
7:32: McKenzie Walsh; Lauren Mayala; Hannah Adams; Haylee Adams
Boys 14
7:40: Evan Miller; Bennett Bliss; Alexander Brester; Dakota Quast
7:48: Payton O’Neil; Ethan Miller; Logan Connolly; Nolan Harada
Boys 15
7:56: Brady McColloum; Hayden Visser; David Ramshaw
8:04: Keaton Miller; Landon Olson; McGuire Hanson; Ethan Kautz
Girls 11-14
8:12: Bailey Bruce; Paige Loberg
Boys 13
8:20: Tucker Davis; Riley Meyer; Brek Strobel
8:28: Tim Lien; Griffin Zimmer; Isaac Mosser
8:36: Jackson Eckley; Brock Johnston; Royce Taylor; Caleb Fornshell
Boys 12
8:44; Brady Muus; Matthew Ramshaw; Ty Telford; Evan Zielstra
Boys 11
8:52: Colin Jensen; Cord Logan; Jonas Johnson; Jace Pimley
9:00: Jack Nielsen; Rory Ryan; Grady Martin; Hunter Smith
Girls 8-10
9:10: Clare Jensen; Annika King; Avery Norman; Cailyn Rudolph
9:20: Hudson Anderson; Brenner McFadyean; Jax Pimley; Jett Rice
