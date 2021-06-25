Golf

Hilands

Ladies Member-Member

9-Hole Best Ball 9-Hole Scramble

Results: 1, Sue Mulkey/Susan Walton 63; 2, Heather Elkin/Susie Kemmis 68; 3, (tie) Jenny Auer/Tarra Grazley 70; 3 (tie) Kee Dunning/Stacy Stellflug 70; 3 (tie) Darlene Rector/Janet Reiter 70.

Yellowstone County Junior Golf Tee Times

Monday at Hilands

Boys 16-17

7 a.m.: Reese Jensen; Blake Harlan; Tyler Brunner

7:08:  Brady Meek; Everest Carmain; Cade Wagner

7:16:  Joseph Driscoll; Ian Smith; Conor Walsh; Sam Norman

Girls 15-17

7:24:  Isabella Johnson; Madison Harada; Rebecca Washington; Hayden Trost

7:32:  McKenzie Walsh; Lauren Mayala; Hannah Adams; Haylee Adams

Boys 14

7:40:  Evan Miller; Bennett Bliss; Alexander Brester; Dakota Quast

7:48:  Payton O’Neil; Ethan Miller; Logan Connolly; Nolan Harada

Boys 15

7:56:  Brady McColloum; Hayden Visser; David Ramshaw

8:04:  Keaton Miller; Landon Olson; McGuire Hanson; Ethan Kautz

Girls 11-14

8:12: Bailey Bruce; Paige Loberg

Boys 13

8:20: Tucker Davis; Riley Meyer; Brek Strobel

8:28: Tim Lien; Griffin Zimmer; Isaac Mosser

8:36: Jackson Eckley; Brock Johnston; Royce Taylor; Caleb Fornshell

Boys 12

8:44; Brady Muus; Matthew Ramshaw; Ty Telford; Evan Zielstra

Boys 11

8:52: Colin Jensen; Cord Logan; Jonas Johnson; Jace Pimley

9:00: Jack Nielsen; Rory Ryan; Grady Martin; Hunter Smith

Girls 8-10

9:10: Clare Jensen; Annika King; Avery Norman; Cailyn Rudolph        

9:20: Hudson Anderson; Brenner McFadyean; Jax Pimley; Jett Rice

