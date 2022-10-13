Golf

Hole-in-one

James Fust aced the 145-yard No. 6 hole Thursday at Laurel Golf Club with a 6-iron. Witnesses: Bill Griggs, Mike King and Jim Wagner.

Softball

Dawson CC fall camp

The Dawson Community College softball program will host its fall softball camp on Saturday, Nov. 5. Camp times will vary according age groups. Ages 8-12 will go from 9 a.m. ti noon, while ages 13-18 will go from noon to 3 p.m.  Registration is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5. More details are available by contacting DCC assistant coach Casey-May Huff at 325-271-0404 or by e-mail at chuff@dawson.edu.

