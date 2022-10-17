Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Melanie Jones 205, Margaret Bauers 525; Phil Koteny 257, Harold Mesenbrink 257, Matt Lawson 705

Fireside Embers: Aimee Cihak 202, Sydney Harris 479; Todd DeLeon 253-663

Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 218, Lynn Hanson 527; Ryan Williams 269, Mike Dotson 682

Early Risers: Mary Purcell 153-420; Bob Hanson 235-545

Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 189, Bobbi Barcus 503; Steve Hagen 235, Mike Brophy 564

Drifter: Brandon Fisher 227-641

Sojourners: Carolyn Cook 220-534

Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 171-495; Dennis Mitchell 241, Mike Brophy 569

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 203, Jen Smith 501; Alex Bushman 266-626

Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 191

Jubilee Seniors: Carol Cusson 176, Kathy Galbreath 454; Brian Schmidt 235-611

Six Shooters: Keilei Kohlman 220, McKenzie Ostermiller 564

Pioneer: Damon Winslow 265-746

Plaza: Brenda Dugas 181-492

Fireflies: Angie Kleindl 213, Sue Hiller 532

Bowlers Edge: Matt Lawson 275, Kyle Armstrong 760

Fireside Lanes Youth

Razzle Dazzle: Diylon Highsmith 261, Brek Strobel 717

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Amy Finnegan 193, Jan Deutscher 471; Dusty Eiden 238-655

Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 213-522; Nathan Moore 255, Ron Engelhardt 625

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 200-527; Jordan Schmidt 236, Travis Ernster 635

Derby: Tawny Kin-Burgee 185, Donna Degner 509

Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 267-713

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 209, Donna Degner 531; Roy Myers 266-651

Federal: Lori Lynch 212, McKenzie Ostermiller 541; Lonnie Spang 198-542

Consolidated: Logan Breshears 193-543

Town & Country Lanes

T & C Mixers: Pam Brendgord 203-548; John Morris 252, Tom Brendgord 645

Wednesday Night League: Kristie Kent 195-529; Gerhard Heimburger 258-704

Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 199-517; Ace Barcus 226-642

Town & Country Lanes Youth

Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Violet Spooner 133-363; Boys 12 & Up - Quintin Gibbs 224-589; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 133-365; Boys 11 & Under - Odin Chowning 151-382

