Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Melanie Jones 205, Margaret Bauers 525; Phil Koteny 257, Harold Mesenbrink 257, Matt Lawson 705
Fireside Embers: Aimee Cihak 202, Sydney Harris 479; Todd DeLeon 253-663
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 218, Lynn Hanson 527; Ryan Williams 269, Mike Dotson 682
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 153-420; Bob Hanson 235-545
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 189, Bobbi Barcus 503; Steve Hagen 235, Mike Brophy 564
Drifter: Brandon Fisher 227-641
Sojourners: Carolyn Cook 220-534
Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 171-495; Dennis Mitchell 241, Mike Brophy 569
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 203, Jen Smith 501; Alex Bushman 266-626
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 191
Jubilee Seniors: Carol Cusson 176, Kathy Galbreath 454; Brian Schmidt 235-611
Six Shooters: Keilei Kohlman 220, McKenzie Ostermiller 564
Pioneer: Damon Winslow 265-746
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 181-492
Fireflies: Angie Kleindl 213, Sue Hiller 532
Bowlers Edge: Matt Lawson 275, Kyle Armstrong 760
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Diylon Highsmith 261, Brek Strobel 717
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Amy Finnegan 193, Jan Deutscher 471; Dusty Eiden 238-655
Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 213-522; Nathan Moore 255, Ron Engelhardt 625
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 200-527; Jordan Schmidt 236, Travis Ernster 635
Derby: Tawny Kin-Burgee 185, Donna Degner 509
Wednesday Night Metro: Ron Engelhardt 267-713
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 209, Donna Degner 531; Roy Myers 266-651
Federal: Lori Lynch 212, McKenzie Ostermiller 541; Lonnie Spang 198-542
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 193-543
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Pam Brendgord 203-548; John Morris 252, Tom Brendgord 645
Wednesday Night League: Kristie Kent 195-529; Gerhard Heimburger 258-704
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 199-517; Ace Barcus 226-642
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Violet Spooner 133-363; Boys 12 & Up - Quintin Gibbs 224-589; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 133-365; Boys 11 & Under - Odin Chowning 151-382
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.