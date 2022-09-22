Golf

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup matches

Thursday

Glenn Hageman 1 Up over Milt Strong (Sudden death playoff)

Mike Sullivan 3 & 2 over Randy Holm

Jim Keeling 3 & 1 over Rod Kessler

Dan Tryan 3 & 1 over Bob Holloway

Gary Ugrin Forfeit win

Dave Williams 1 Up over Rich Lorenz

Bob Frank 6 & 5 over Gary Doll

Rob McDonald 3 & 2 over Del Hayter

Pat Joyce 2 & 1 over Pat Petrino

Larry Brensdal 4 & 3 over Gary Pearsall

Garth Quade 4 & 3 over Ted Cerise

Jack Wahl 4 & 2 over Robert Marshall

Mark Sprattler 3 & 1 over Howard Sumner

Si Simonsen Forfeit win

Terry Laughery 4 & 2 over Jerry Kahler

Ralph Blee 2 & 1 over Scott Anderson

Paul Mock 3 & 2 over Phil Pugrud

Par 3

Scramble

Results: 1,John Boll/Jim Humphrey/George Boe/Eugene Sawyer 48; 2,(tie), Eddie Sandoval/Scott McMillin/Bill Botnen/Jerry Fawcett 49; Jesse Mota/Jerry Narum/Gary Amundson 49; 3,(tie), Jerry Rivinius/John Palagy/Bill Cochran/Dick Wesnick 50; Chuck Morgan/Fred Faber/Tom Fox/Kerry Struckmann 50.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Scramble

Results: 1st, 63 S/C, Ace Barcus/Steve Staebler/Gene Bohleen/Dick Allran; 2nd, 63, Ned Johnerson/Woody Woods/Dick Jonasen/Dick Dye; 3rd, 65, S/C, Mike Palagyi/Dan Vogt/Blaine Purington/Daryl Wulff; 4th, 65, Cliff Pickens/Bill Lackman/Jim Lee/Ron Lassiter; 5th, 66, S/C-Kelly Sego/Denny McGinnis/Lee Ash/Pat Sherman; 6th, 66, S/C, Russ McClellan/Tom Corbin/Tim Vicars/Willie Stecher/Wally Sims.

