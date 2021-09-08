Golf
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Shamble 3 Net: Dale Hudiburgh, Larry Larson, Ed Hammer, Mike Hansen 92; Dave Rye, Dwight McKay, Jim Koessler, Dale Owen 96.
Lake Hills
Shamble Tournament
9 Hole Event: Oren Jones, Jake Ketterling, Tom Willis 65; Gary Amundson, Gene Fisher, John Glen, Bruce Mueller 66.
18 Hole Event: 1st Place: (114) Del Hayter, Randy Holm, Milt Strong, Mike Sullivan 114; Ralph Blee, Ron Cole, Jim Keeling, Rob McDonald 116; Gary Doll, Mike Joyce, Mac Ketterling, Ken Weber 119; Bob Frank, Rod Hessler, Chuck Morgan, Howard Sumner 120.
Flags: Robert Marshall, Bill Benjamin, Randy Holm, Dan Tryan
Yegen
Seniors, Tournament of Champions
Low Gross: Russell Brown 75
Low Net: Ken Laddusaw 62
Team results: Dick Phillips, Pete Conway, Dave Cox, Bob Eggebrecht 113; Jim Doll, Lew Gundlach, Gordon Krumheuer, Ken Laddusaw 116; Dale Mack, Bill Comstock, Scott Armstrong, Bob Schuler 120.
A Flight: Gross, Russell Brown 75. Net, Bob Turnquist 69, John Steel 71 (Card Playoff)
B Flight: Gross, Brian Gouldsberry 79 (Card Playoff), Joe Ginalias 79. Net, Lew Gundlach 67
C Flight: Gross, David Kennedy 78. Net, Steve Hellenthal 63, Gordon Krumheuer 67 (Card Playoff).
D Flight: Gross, Zane Jansen 88. Net, Ken Laddusaw 62, Jihn Fekety 66 (Card Playoff).
Flags: John Steele, Steve Hellenthal, David Kennedy, Dick Phillips, Chuck Willkom, John Steele, Bob Schuler, Bill Twilling, John Fekety, John Kemp, David Kennedy, Joe White, Dave Hilde, Mike Holtz, Earl May, Dave Hilde, Scott Armstrong.
Yellowstone
Seniors
1 Best Ball: David Stensrud, Pat Burton, Fred Kazmierski 58.
