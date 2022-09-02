Golf
Par 3
Ladies League Tournament
Gross champion: Deb Wright 65
Net champion: Dolly Morrison 41.3
Flight one: Gross, Shirley Ebert 65, Penny Sipes 69. Net, Corrine Grimm 50.6, Gina Zeilstra 53.6.
Flight two: Gross, Barb Whittle 70, Susan Stewart 70, Karen Svenby 71. Net, Jo Ausk 51.6, Bonnie Wutzke 53.3
Flight three: Gross, Joyce Pulley 69, Bobbie Tryan 73. Net, Judy Reid 48.4, Cathy Wagenhalls 49.8.
Flight four: Gross, Joyce Ramseier 74, Laurie Dolan 75. Net, Kathy Kuck 48.2, Lynn Redman 49.4.
Flight five: Gross, Jamie Connell 78, Margaret Solheim 89. Net, Susan Shald 46.9, Nikki Carr 58.6.
Yellowstone
46th Tee It Up for Kids
Friday
Net Best Ball
Results: 1st, 121, K2 Civil Inc (Kevin McGovern/Jeremiah McGee/Justin Gipe/Dean Studer); 2nd, 124, Stockman Bank (Spencer Frederick/Mikel Garcia/Brandon Hurst/Kevin Woodin); 3rd, 125, Yellowstone Bank (Zach Dunn/Ryan Nelson/Rusty Gackle/Garrett Scott; 4th, 127, Hoiness Family Foundation (Chris Hoiness/Brady Hoiness/Jim Watson/Tyler Heffner.
Gross Best Ball
Results: 1st, 135, Anderson, Hedge, Wagner, Kienitz (Josh Hedge/Seth Hedge/Jake Hedge/Tim Kienitz); 2nd, 138, Northwestern Mutual (Mark Sorlie/Bob Price/Dave Eames/John Nielson)
