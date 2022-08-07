Golf
Hole-In-One
Doug Johnson aced hole No. 15, a 150-yard layout, with a 7-iron at Pryor Creek. The witnesses were Steve Staebler, Ed Barry, Paul Hart and Larry Iacopini.
Yegen
Ladies Club Championship
Championship Flight
Low Gross: Victoria Konitz
Low Net: Jackie Rose
First Flight
Low Gross: Deb Wright
Low Net: Barb Eggebrecht
Second Flight
Low Gross: Kathleen Wagner
Low Net: Karen Smith
Third Flight
Low Gross: Gina Zeilstra
Low Net: Elvira Wilcox
Fourth Flight
Low Gross: Rose Crowley
Low Net: Shelly Young
Overall
Low Gross: Victoria Konitz
Low Net: Gina Zeilstra
Men's Club Championship
Gross: 1. Jon Kelly, 2. Kris Franqui, 3. Mike Nitschke
Net: 1. Brandon Murch, 2. Jake Hemphill, 3. Matt Fritz, Geoff Thurston
Laurel
Club Championship
Men's Division: 1st Place Andrew Cortez 146, 2nd Place Cash Golden 148.
Seniors Division: 1st Place Terry Caekert 151, 2nd Place Brett Barker 161.
Super Seniors: 1st Rick Smith 159, 2nd Place Jack Brilz 162.
Ladies Division: 1st Place Morgan O'Neil 150, 2nd Place Ashley Cortez 161.
Senior Ladies: 1st Place Tracey Michael 179, 2nd Place Therese Dickey 219.
Junior Division: 1st Place Sam Norman 150, 2nd Place Kyle Kennah 169.
