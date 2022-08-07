Golf

Hole-In-One

Doug Johnson aced hole No. 15, a 150-yard layout, with a 7-iron at Pryor Creek. The witnesses were Steve Staebler, Ed Barry, Paul Hart and Larry Iacopini. 

Yegen

Ladies Club Championship

Championship Flight

Low Gross: Victoria Konitz

Low Net: Jackie Rose

First Flight

Low Gross: Deb Wright

Low Net: Barb Eggebrecht

Second Flight

Low Gross: Kathleen Wagner

Low Net: Karen Smith

Third Flight

Low Gross: Gina Zeilstra

Low Net: Elvira Wilcox

Fourth Flight

Low Gross: Rose Crowley

Low Net: Shelly Young

Overall

Low Gross: Victoria Konitz

Low Net: Gina Zeilstra

Men's Club Championship

Gross: 1. Jon Kelly, 2. Kris Franqui, 3. Mike Nitschke

Net: 1. Brandon Murch, 2. Jake Hemphill, 3. Matt Fritz, Geoff Thurston

Laurel

Club Championship

Men's Division: 1st Place Andrew Cortez 146, 2nd Place Cash Golden 148.

Seniors Division: 1st Place Terry Caekert 151, 2nd Place Brett Barker 161.

Super Seniors: 1st Rick Smith 159, 2nd Place Jack Brilz 162.

Ladies Division: 1st Place Morgan O'Neil 150, 2nd Place Ashley Cortez 161.

Senior Ladies: 1st Place Tracey Michael 179, 2nd Place Therese Dickey 219.

Junior Division: 1st Place Sam Norman 150, 2nd Place Kyle Kennah 169.

