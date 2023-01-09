Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Early Risers: MaryLynn Purcell 164-470; Bob Hanson 219-635

Fireside Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 210-497; Dennis Mitchell 242-665

Drifter: Ben Waggoner 263, Scott Gasser 705

Sojourners: Pat Pitt 181, Carolyn Cook 512

Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 203-499; Ace Barcus 245-607

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 201-553; Chad Wiberg 278, Steve Krell

Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 224-574

Jubilee Seniors: Shelene Boehm 212, Kathy Galbreath 519; Roy Schmidt 235, Bruce Phillips 572

Six Shooters: Sondra Pettigrew 210, Jill Foran 533

Pioneer: Nathan Marston 278-709

Plaza: Lory Jennings 198, Darla Dunham 511

Fireflies: Lilly Cain 240, Nicole French 524

Bowlers Edge: Doug Hayes 279-724

Sportsman: Mike Martinez 279-726

T.G.I.F.: Melissa Hayashi 203, Ashly Buck 517; Charles Highsmith 229, Nick Miller, NA

Fireside Lanes Youth

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Skye Maxwell 121-305; Boys 11 & Under - Layne Marston 126-263; Girls 12 & Up - Meya Sherman 153-406; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 248-696

Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under - Haylee Krohne 162-376; Boys 11 & Under - Owen Andrews 137-352; Girls 11 & Up - EllyAna Hale 212-601; Boys 11 & Up - Carson Andrews 211-524

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 201-494; Jay Brayton 210-556

Tuesday Nite Terror: Marilyn Moore 193-572; Jake Marsich 276-647

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 188-522; Matt Lawson 275-720

Derby: Margaret Bauers 224-594

Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 238, Bruce Pelzel 612

Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 199-568; Greg McCannel 257-601

Federal: Stephanie Stevenson 194, Chris Dobitz 515; Blaine Dahle 257, Keenan Stanek 710

Consolidated: Jordan Schmidt 215-579

Sunset Bowl Youth

Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Lily Friederichs 77-119; Boys 11 & Under - Jaibin Bell 91-180

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Rylie Mapston 175-448; Boys 12 & Up - Zach Wiseman 181, Landen Fink 474; Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 130-352

