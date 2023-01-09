Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Early Risers: MaryLynn Purcell 164-470; Bob Hanson 219-635
Fireside Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 210-497; Dennis Mitchell 242-665
Drifter: Ben Waggoner 263, Scott Gasser 705
Sojourners: Pat Pitt 181, Carolyn Cook 512
Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 203-499; Ace Barcus 245-607
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 201-553; Chad Wiberg 278, Steve Krell
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 224-574
Jubilee Seniors: Shelene Boehm 212, Kathy Galbreath 519; Roy Schmidt 235, Bruce Phillips 572
Six Shooters: Sondra Pettigrew 210, Jill Foran 533
Pioneer: Nathan Marston 278-709
Plaza: Lory Jennings 198, Darla Dunham 511
Fireflies: Lilly Cain 240, Nicole French 524
Bowlers Edge: Doug Hayes 279-724
Sportsman: Mike Martinez 279-726
T.G.I.F.: Melissa Hayashi 203, Ashly Buck 517; Charles Highsmith 229, Nick Miller, NA
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Skye Maxwell 121-305; Boys 11 & Under - Layne Marston 126-263; Girls 12 & Up - Meya Sherman 153-406; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 248-696
Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under - Haylee Krohne 162-376; Boys 11 & Under - Owen Andrews 137-352; Girls 11 & Up - EllyAna Hale 212-601; Boys 11 & Up - Carson Andrews 211-524
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 201-494; Jay Brayton 210-556
Tuesday Nite Terror: Marilyn Moore 193-572; Jake Marsich 276-647
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 188-522; Matt Lawson 275-720
Derby: Margaret Bauers 224-594
Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 238, Bruce Pelzel 612
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 199-568; Greg McCannel 257-601
Federal: Stephanie Stevenson 194, Chris Dobitz 515; Blaine Dahle 257, Keenan Stanek 710
Consolidated: Jordan Schmidt 215-579
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Lily Friederichs 77-119; Boys 11 & Under - Jaibin Bell 91-180
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Rylie Mapston 175-448; Boys 12 & Up - Zach Wiseman 181, Landen Fink 474; Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 130-352
