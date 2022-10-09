Running
Great Masked Pumpkin Race
The Great masked Pumpkin Race is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Riverfront Park.
Racers, dressed in their Halloween costumes, can run or walk a 1-, 2-, or 3-mile course. At a quarter-mile from the finish line, racers will pick out a pumpkin and carry the pumpkin to the finish line.
Racers will get to keep their pumpkin and can check the bottom of the pumpkin after the race to see if they chose a "cashkin" worth between $5-$50.
Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes (individual and group). A photo booth will be onsite.
Packet pickup is at F45 Training (1547 41st St W Suite 3, Billings) on Friday, Oct. 21 from 4-6:30 p.m. Out-of-town racers may pick up their packets at Riverfront Park on race day between 10:30-11:45 a.m.
All registered participants will receive a Great Masked Pumpkin Race winter beanie at packet pickup.
406 Race Series is donating $2 for every Great Masked Pumpkin Race registration to the Billings Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund.
The Great Masked Pumpkin Race is open to the first 250 participants.
For information and to register, visit 406raceseries.com.
Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
Curt Macha of Sheridan, Wyo., claimed his second straight tournament of the year by defeating Mike Hardesty of Belgrade in the challenge championship match, 248-152, at the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tourney at Sunset Bowl Sunday.
Macha forced the second match by winning the first match, 237-160.
With the win, Macha took home $223 while Hardesty pocketed $200.
The high game was rolled by Scott Gasser with a 268 in match play. He was also the top qualifier with an 888 for four games.
Honor scores were achieved by Stu Summers (731), Gasser (717), Tom Shea (702), and Macha (717).
There were 42 bowlers who competed from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.
Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyo.), Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Ron Engelhardt, Mark Kemp (Livingston), Stu Summers, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Tom Shea, Dave Winslow, Scott Gasser, Dean Hoyt, Dan Dolan, Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyo.), Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Fred Larson (Grenora N.D.), Monte Haugen (Ashland), Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Vic Schell, Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyo.), Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Keith Loran, Will Powers (Sheridan, Wyo.), Jim Hill, Darrell Reinhardt, Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), Stan Smith, Bert Stiles (Broadview), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Greg McCannel, Craig Nickel, and Dean Hallen (Lovell, Wyo.)
The next tournament will be held on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022, at Rose City Lanes in Lovell, Wyo. There will be two shifts of qualifying with shift times at 9 and 11 a.m. This tournament will be strictly for the senior bowlers who are 55 and older with both men and women invited to bowl. If any bowlers are planning on participating in the next tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
