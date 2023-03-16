agate Scoreboard: Your sports Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BowlingDouble Nickel Scratch AssociationThe Double Nickel Scratch Association will be holding its sevent bowling tournament of the year on Sunday at Treasure Lanes in Livingston. Squad times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. To confirm or reserve a place in the tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-696-9668 or by email at dalematthaes@gmail.com.The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the squad. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Your Sports Bowling Wire Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2022-23 Montana winter sports champions Q&A: Montana State great Mick Durham enjoying another NCAA Tournament run from Danny Sprinkle-led Bobcats Danny Sprinkle's growth as coach leads Montana State men to great heights Despite fractured cheekbone, Malta native Sophia Stiles living NCAA tourney dream 'An unbelievable opportunity': MHSA sees bias issue as vehicle for bridging cultural gap
