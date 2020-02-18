Basketball

City league

Men's A/B2: Eagles 78, DTS Pallet 69; Hamman Law II 78, Saunders 58; Tropics 60, Sean O'Daniel State Farm 56.

Medicine Crow: Nearpass State Farm 70, Splash TE 53; Team Harris 108, Lights Out 73.

Other: Commercial Risk 64, ECI 56.

A/B2: Teepee/Mike's Quick Lube 72, Jerry's Boy's 64.

C1: Fresh Prince 56, Project Mayhem 54; Lithia 74, Black Lodge Renegades 59.

Bowling

700 series

Sunset Bowl: John Lafko, 246-216-257—719, Metro League, 206 ave.; Bryan Steele 200-279-235—714, Metro, 199 ave.; Duane Kostelecky 248-254-206—708, Mystic League, 189 ave.

Fat Cat Lanes

Rockcreek: Jana Palin 200-524

Guys and Gals: Donna Mitchell 202-549; Brett Smith 277-642

American: Tate Getchell 240-612

Pintoppers: Michele Oak 205; Shay Kodish 532

Thursday Mixers: Rhonda Peter 208-218; Kevin Kautz 234-669

National: Skylar Oak 259-718

Fat Cat Seniors: Teresa Gremmer 201-532; John Divelbiss 214-553

Holy Rollers: Gail Steinmetz 173-492; Tony Edwards 246-664

Youth 11 and Under: Harlo Wrzesinki 154-390; Ryker Crookston 139, Michael Hughes 350

Youth 12 and Over: Elizabeth Paulsen 174, Sawyer Oak 466; Kellen Wrzesinski 105, Maverick Hoppman 441

Shooting

Buffalo Rifle Gong Match

Yellowstone Rifle Club

Iron sights: Stan Morris 35, Steve Marton 35, Paul Dowell 32, Ron Vanden Brink 31, Dave Hoagland 30, Barry Selle 24, Darwin Reynolds 24, Cash Sannar 22.

Scope: George Jordan 35, Bill Gloor 28.

Trapdoor: Stan Bayley 19.

Tags

