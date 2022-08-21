Motorsports

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

at Big Sky Speedway

Harvey Ostermiller Memorial - Night 1

Friday

Heat winners: Tony Bruce Jr., Logan Forler, Phil Dietz. 

Pole shuffle: Phil Dietz d. Logan Forler in first round. Phil Dietz d. Jeremy McCune in second round. Tony Bruce Jr. d. Phil Dietz in final round.

Feature (25 laps): 1. Logan Forler, 2. Tony Bruce Jr, 3. Phil Dietz, 4. Tyler Driever, 5. Kelly Miller, 6. Trever Kirkland, 7. Blayne Brink, 8. Jeremy McCune, 9. Johnny Herrera, 10. Jordan Milne, 11. Damon McCune, 12. Ian Myers, 13. Shane Moore, 14. Josh Ostermiller, 15. Chris Williams, 16. Kory Wermling.

